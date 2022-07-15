Global and Regional Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027

The global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market was valued at 137.75 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 18.13% from 2020 to 2027, based on our Researcher newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) is a circuit breaker that breaks the circuit when it detects an electric arc in the circuit it protects to prevent electrical fires. An AFCI selectively distinguishes between a harmless arc (incidental to normal operation of switches, plugs, and brushed motors), and a potentially dangerous arc (that can occur, for example, in a lamp cord which has a broken conductor).North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) in 2017. The main driver of North America is that National Electrical Code? 2011 Edition (2011 NEC) sets new requirements for photovoltaic (PV) systems installed on or penetrating a building. These requirements apply to newly installed PV systems with a maximum voltage of 80 volts or greater. Such PV systems must be equipped with direct current (DC) arc-fault circuit protection.

By Market Verdors:

Eaton

Siemens

ABB

SolarBOS

Santon

Fonrich

By Types:

Max. string voltage

Max. string voltage ?1000VDC

By Applications:

Solar Photovoltaics

Commercial and Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Inter

