Bullet Resistance Glass Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bullet Resistance Glass in global, including the following market information:
Global Bullet Resistance Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bullet Resistance Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Bullet Resistance Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bullet Resistance Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bullet Resistance Glass include Asahi, Saint Gobain, Taiwan Glass, China Glass Holding, Nippon Sheet, PPG Industries, Sisecam and Guardian Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bullet Resistance Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bullet Resistance Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Bullet Resistance Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylic
Polycarbonate
Others
Global Bullet Resistance Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Bullet Resistance Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Bank Security
Display Cases
Residential Buildings
Automobile
Others
Global Bullet Resistance Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Bullet Resistance Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bullet Resistance Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bullet Resistance Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bullet Resistance Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Bullet Resistance Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Asahi
Saint Gobain
Taiwan Glass
China Glass Holding
Nippon Sheet
PPG Industries
Sisecam
Guardian Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bullet Resistance Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bullet Resistance Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bullet Resistance Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bullet Resistance Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bullet Resistance Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bullet Resistance Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bullet Resistance Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bullet Resistance Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bullet Resistance Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bullet Resistance Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bullet Resistance Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bullet Resistance Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bullet Resistance Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bullet Resistance Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bullet Resistance Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bullet Resistance Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
