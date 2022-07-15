Uncategorized

Global Microbial Inoculants Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Microbial Inoculants market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microbial Inoculants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Bacterials

 

Fungal Inoculants

 

Composite Inoculants

Segment by Application

Cereals

Oil Crops

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

By Company

Bayer

DuPont

Novozymes

Advanced Biological

GreenMax AgroTech

Monsanto

MBFi

BASF

Becker Underwood

Premier Tech

Compost Junkie

EMNZ

Verdesian Life Sciences

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Microbial Inoculants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Microbial Inoculants Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bacterials
1.2.3 Fungal Inoculants
1.2.4 Composite Inoculants
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Microbial Inoculants Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cereals
1.3.3 Oil Crops
1.3.4 Fruits and Vegetables
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Microbial Inoculants Production
2.1 Global Microbial Inoculants Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Microbial Inoculants Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Microbial Inoculants Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Microbial Inoculants Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Microbial Inoculants Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Microbial Inoculants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Microbial Inoculants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Microbial Inoculants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Microbial Inoculants Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Microbial Inoculants Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Microbial Inoculants Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Globa

 

