Global and China GPS Fleet Tracking System Market Size Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global GPS Fleet Tracking System Scope and Market Size
GPS Fleet Tracking System market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GPS Fleet Tracking System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
On-premise
Cloud Based
Segment by Application
Taxi Tracking
Logistics Transportation Tracking
Racing Vehicle Tracking
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
GPS TrackIt
Teletrac Navman (Fortive)
Quartix
Verizon Connect
Nextraq (Francisco Partners)
Advanced Tracking Technologies
Brickhouse Security
Budget GPS
CalAmp
Fleetio
Fleetmatics
Zonar
FleetWave
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global GPS Fleet Tracking System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 On-premise
1.2.3 Cloud Based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global GPS Fleet Tracking System Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Taxi Tracking
1.3.3 Logistics Transportation Tracking
1.3.4 Racing Vehicle Tracking
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global GPS Fleet Tracking System Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 GPS Fleet Tracking System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 GPS Fleet Tracking System Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 GPS Fleet Tracking System Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 GPS Fleet Tracking System Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 GPS Fleet Tracking System Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 GPS Fleet Tracking System Market Trends
2.3.2 GPS Fleet Tracking System Market Drivers
2.3.3 GPS Fleet Tracking System Market Challenges
2.3.4 GPS Fleet Tracking System Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top GPS Fleet Tracking System Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top GPS Fleet Tracking System Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
