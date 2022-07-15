GPS Fitness Device Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of GPS Fitness Device in global, including the following market information:
Global GPS Fitness Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global GPS Fitness Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five GPS Fitness Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global GPS Fitness Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wearable Device Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of GPS Fitness Device include Bushnell Corporation, Samsung, Polar, Adidas, Casio, Fitbit, Bryton Incorporated, L.G and Sony, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the GPS Fitness Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global GPS Fitness Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global GPS Fitness Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wearable Device
Handheld Device
Others
Global GPS Fitness Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global GPS Fitness Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Amateurs
Professionals
Global GPS Fitness Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global GPS Fitness Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies GPS Fitness Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies GPS Fitness Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies GPS Fitness Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies GPS Fitness Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bushnell Corporation
Samsung
Polar
Adidas
Casio
Fitbit
Bryton Incorporated
L.G
Sony
TomTom NV
Jawbone
Nike
Microsoft
FitnessKeeper Inc.
Misfit
Xiaomi Mi
Garmin International inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 GPS Fitness Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global GPS Fitness Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global GPS Fitness Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global GPS Fitness Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global GPS Fitness Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global GPS Fitness Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top GPS Fitness Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global GPS Fitness Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global GPS Fitness Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global GPS Fitness Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global GPS Fitness Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GPS Fitness Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers GPS Fitness Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GPS Fitness Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 GPS Fitness Device Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 GPS Fitness Device Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global GPS Fitness Device Market Siz
