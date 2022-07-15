Calibration Test Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Calibration Test Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Calibration Test Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Calibration Test Equipment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Calibration Test Equipment companies in 2020 (%)

The global Calibration Test Equipment market was valued at 530.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 637.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Calibration Test Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Calibration Test Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Calibration Test Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Mechanical

Pressure

Temperature

Electrical

Dimensional

Others

Global Calibration Test Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Calibration Test Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Industrial

Laboratories

Global Calibration Test Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Calibration Test Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Calibration Test Equipment revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Calibration Test Equipment revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Calibration Test Equipment sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Calibration Test Equipment sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fluke Corporation

WIKA

Ametek

Additel

GE

OMEGA

Const

CHINO CORPORATION

Martel Electronics

Extech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Calibration Test Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Calibration Test Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Calibration Test Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Calibration Test Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Calibration Test Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Calibration Test Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Calibration Test Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Calibration Test Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Calibration Test Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Calibration Test Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Calibration Test Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Calibration Test Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Calibration Test Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Calibration Test Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Calibration Test Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Ti

