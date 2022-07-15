Biogas Generator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biogas Generator in global, including the following market information:
Global Biogas Generator Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Biogas Generator Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)
Global top five Biogas Generator companies in 2020 (%)
The global Biogas Generator market was valued at 1033.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1316.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Biogas Generator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biogas Generator Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Biogas Generator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
?100kW
100-499kW
500-999kW
1000-1500kW
>1500 KW
Global Biogas Generator Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Biogas Generator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Connected to the State Grid
Power for Self-Consumption
Global Biogas Generator Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Biogas Generator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biogas Generator revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biogas Generator revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Biogas Generator sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Biogas Generator sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Caterpiller
INNIO (GE Distributed Power)
Cummins
Kohler SDMO
MTU (Rolls-Royce)
Yanmar(HIMOINSA)
Siemens Energy (Dresser-Rand)
Zichai Power
Ohara Corporation
Weifang Naipute
Inoplex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biogas Generator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biogas Generator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biogas Generator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biogas Generator Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Biogas Generator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Biogas Generator Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biogas Generator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biogas Generator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biogas Generator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biogas Generator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biogas Generator Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biogas Generator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biogas Generator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biogas Generator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biogas Generator Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biogas Generator Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Biogas Generator Market Size Markets, 2021 & 20
