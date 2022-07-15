E-commerce Analytics Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
E-commerce analytics software tracks the performance of online retailers. This type of software helps companies identify its most- and least-performant products, monitor buyer and consumer behavior, and determine which issues impact the business.
This report contains market size and forecasts of E-commerce Analytics Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global E-commerce Analytics Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global E-commerce Analytics Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Basic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of E-commerce Analytics Software include Looker, Shopify, Yotpo, SellerPrime, Brightpearl, Heap, Crazy Egg, Segment and Mixpanel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the E-commerce Analytics Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global E-commerce Analytics Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global E-commerce Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Basic
Advanced
Global E-commerce Analytics Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global E-commerce Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Global E-commerce Analytics Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global E-commerce Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies E-commerce Analytics Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies E-commerce Analytics Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Looker
Shopify
Yotpo
SellerPrime
Brightpearl
Heap
Crazy Egg
Segment
Mixpanel
Kissmetrics
Adobe Marketing Cloud
Woopra
Google Analytics
Webtrends
Clicky
StatCounter
FullStory
RJMetrics
IXXO Multi-Vendor Software
Octopus
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 E-commerce Analytics Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global E-commerce Analytics Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global E-commerce Analytics Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global E-commerce Analytics Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global E-commerce Analytics Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top E-commerce Analytics Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global E-commerce Analytics Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global E-commerce Analytics Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 E-commerce Analytics Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies E-commerce Analytics Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-commerce Analytics Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 E-commerce Analytics Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
