Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle in Global, including the following market information:

Global Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle market was valued at 1286.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2887.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Floor Standing Stations

Wall Mounted Stations

China Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Semi-public Car Parks

Corporate EV Fleets

Apartment Complexes

Global Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Webasto

Leviton

Auto Electric Power Plant

Pod Point

Clipper Creek

Chargepoint

Xuji Group

Eaton

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

DBT-CEV

Efacec

NARI

IES Synergy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.5 Global Companies Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Charging Stat

