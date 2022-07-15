Performance and Goal Management Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Performance and Goal Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Performance and Goal Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Performance and Goal Management Software market was valued at 2308.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6649.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Performance and Goal Management Software include SAP, Saba Software, IBM, Ultimate Software, SumTotal Systems, Cornerstone OnDemand, Oracle, Workday and Symphony Talent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Performance and Goal Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Performance and Goal Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Performance and Goal Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Performance and Goal Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Performance and Goal Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Healthcare Sector

Transportation

Public Sector

Manufacturing Sector

Retail Sector

IT and Telecom Sector

Others

Global Performance and Goal Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Performance and Goal Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Performance and Goal Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Performance and Goal Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SAP

Saba Software

IBM

Ultimate Software

SumTotal Systems

Cornerstone OnDemand

Oracle

Workday

Symphony Talent

Ceridian

Adaptive

Anaplan

Axiom Software

Jedox

