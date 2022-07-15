Performance and Goal Management Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Performance and Goal Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Performance and Goal Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Performance and Goal Management Software market was valued at 2308.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6649.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Performance and Goal Management Software include SAP, Saba Software, IBM, Ultimate Software, SumTotal Systems, Cornerstone OnDemand, Oracle, Workday and Symphony Talent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Performance and Goal Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Performance and Goal Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Performance and Goal Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Performance and Goal Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Performance and Goal Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Healthcare Sector
Transportation
Public Sector
Manufacturing Sector
Retail Sector
IT and Telecom Sector
Others
Global Performance and Goal Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Performance and Goal Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Performance and Goal Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Performance and Goal Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SAP
Saba Software
IBM
Ultimate Software
SumTotal Systems
Cornerstone OnDemand
Oracle
Workday
Symphony Talent
Ceridian
Adaptive
Anaplan
Axiom Software
Jedox
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Performance and Goal Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Performance and Goal Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Performance and Goal Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Performance and Goal Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Performance and Goal Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Performance and Goal Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Performance and Goal Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Performance and Goal Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Performance and Goal Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Performance and Goal Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Performance and Goal Management Software Players in Global Market
