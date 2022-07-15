Uncategorized

Global Feed Fats and Proteins Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Feed Fats and Proteins market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Feed Fats and Proteins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Meat & Bone Meal

 

Blood Meal

 

Corn

Soybean

Wheat

Others

Segment by Application

Ruminants

Poultry

Aqua

Swine

Equine

Others

By Company

ADM

Cargill

Ingredion

Darling International

APC

Roquette Freres

Tate & Lyle

Argo

Lansing Trade Group LLC

Omega Protein Corporation

Sonac

CropEnergies AG

Volac International Ltd

Maxland Group

Ten Kate

Bevenovo

Sanimax

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Feed Fats and Proteins Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Feed Fats and Proteins Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Meat & Bone Meal
1.2.3 Blood Meal
1.2.4 Corn
1.2.5 Soybean
1.2.6 Wheat
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Feed Fats and Proteins Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Ruminants
1.3.3 Poultry
1.3.4 Aqua
1.3.5 Swine
1.3.6 Equine
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Feed Fats and Proteins Production
2.1 Global Feed Fats and Proteins Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Feed Fats and Proteins Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Feed Fats and Proteins Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Feed Fats and Proteins Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Feed Fats and Proteins Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Feed Fats and Proteins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Feed Fats and Proteins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Feed Fats and Proteins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Feed Fats and Proteins Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Feed Fats and Proteins Sale

 

