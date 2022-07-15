NGS In Agrigenomics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The rising world population has resulted in an increase in the demand for food, while there has been an increase in the loss of crop and livestock-based food due to genetic concerns and climatic factors. The world population is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, which further stresses on the need to employ advanced technologies so that we can ensure sustainable productivity growth in agriculture. Agrigenomics provides an effective solution to the rising concerns by improving the productivity factor of the farmers. Agrigenomics helps the farmers, breeders, and researchers in identifying the genetic sequences which can be used to determine desirable traits and make better breeding decisions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of NGS In Agrigenomics in Global, including the following market information:

Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-ngs-in-agrigenomics-forecast-2022-2028-226

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global NGS In Agrigenomics market was valued at 1031.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1593.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

NovaSeq Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of NGS In Agrigenomics include Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Ontario Genomics, Genome Atlantic, LGC, BGI, Neogen, NuGen Technologies and Eurofins Genomics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the NGS In Agrigenomics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

NovaSeq

NextSeq

Sequel

Nanopore

Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies NGS In Agrigenomics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies NGS In Agrigenomics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

Ontario Genomics

Genome Atlantic

LGC

BGI

Neogen

NuGen Technologies

Eurofins Genomics

Arbor Biosciences

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/agriculture/global-ngs-in-agrigenomics-forecast-2022-2028-226

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 NGS In Agrigenomics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global NGS In Agrigenomics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top NGS In Agrigenomics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global NGS In Agrigenomics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global NGS In Agrigenomics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 NGS In Agrigenomics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies NGS In Agrigenomics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NGS In Agrigenomics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 NGS In Agrigenomics Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 NGS In Agrigenomics Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global NGS In Agrig

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/agriculture/global-ngs-in-agrigenomics-forecast-2022-2028-226

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Agrigenomics Sequencer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Agrigenomics Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

2022-2030 Report on Global Agrigenomics Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

2022-2027 Global and Regional Agrigenomics Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

