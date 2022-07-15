Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Farms in the industry primarily produce certified organic livestock or poultry. Organic farming is free of synthetic chemicals, fertilisers or genetically modified organisms. The industry excludes farms that are primarily engaged in conventional livestock or poultry farming.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming in Global, including the following market information:

Global Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Livestock Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming include Organic Valley, OBE Beef Pty Ltd, CHF Holdings Pty Ltd, Delaval Holding Ab, Gea Group Ag, Lely Holding Sarl, Trioliet B.V., Vdl Agrotech and Steinsvik Group As, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Livestock

Poultry

Global Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Clubs

Online

Global Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Organic Valley

OBE Beef Pty Ltd

CHF Holdings Pty Ltd

Delaval Holding Ab

Gea Group Ag

Lely Holding Sarl

Trioliet B.V.

Vdl Agrotech

Steinsvik Group As

Bauer Technics A.S.

Agrologic Ltd

Pellon Group Oy

Rovibec Agrisolutions Inc

Cormall As

Afimilk Ltd.

Gsi Group, Inc.

Akva Group

Roxell Bvba

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Livestock and Poultry Farming Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

