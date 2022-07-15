Meeting Room Booking Systems Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Meeting Room Booking Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Meeting Room Booking Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Meeting Room Booking Systems include Robin Powered, Teem, EMS Software, AskCody, Skedda, Roomzilla, AgilQuest, Condeco and BookMeetingRoom.com, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Meeting Room Booking Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Meeting Room Booking Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Meeting Room Booking Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Robin Powered
Teem
EMS Software
AskCody
Skedda
Roomzilla
AgilQuest
Condeco
BookMeetingRoom.com
Asure Software
Pronestor
Optix
Bizly
Comfy
Hamilton
Rendezvous
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Meeting Room Booking Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Meeting Room Booking Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Meeting Room Booking Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Meeting Room Booking Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Meeting Room Booking Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Meeting Room Booking Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Meeting Room
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Meeting Room Booking Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market Outlook-by Major Company, Regions, Type, Application and Segment Forecast, 2015-2026