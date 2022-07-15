Meeting Room Booking Systems Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Meeting Room Booking Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Meeting Room Booking Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Meeting Room Booking Systems include Robin Powered, Teem, EMS Software, AskCody, Skedda, Roomzilla, AgilQuest, Condeco and BookMeetingRoom.com, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Meeting Room Booking Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Meeting Room Booking Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Meeting Room Booking Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Robin Powered

Teem

EMS Software

AskCody

Skedda

Roomzilla

AgilQuest

Condeco

BookMeetingRoom.com

Asure Software

Pronestor

Optix

Bizly

Comfy

Hamilton

Rendezvous

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Meeting Room Booking Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Meeting Room Booking Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Meeting Room Booking Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Meeting Room Booking Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Meeting Room Booking Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Meeting Room Booking Systems Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Meeting Room Booking Systems Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Meeting Room

