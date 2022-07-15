Soil Analysis Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Agricultural crop production is directly depends upon the quality of soil and nature of soil used to grow crop. At that time each and every farmer wants to increase the productivity of their fields, therefore, they are highly inclined towards Soil Analysis. When a farmer is used one field many time, then the fertility of soil may be affected that result of harm the yield per acre and also negatively impacting the agrarian economy. Over the last few decades, rapidly growing population is required high demand of food. Therefore, Soil Analysis is being very important for each farmers and agricultural government in order to cater the demand of consumer.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Soil Analysis in Global, including the following market information:
Global Soil Analysis Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Soil Analysis market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Greenhouse Saturation Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Soil Analysis include Intertek Group, SCS Global, APAL Agriculture, Eurofins Scientific, HRL Holdings Ltd, SESL Australia, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas and ALS Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Soil Analysis companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Soil Analysis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Soil Analysis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Greenhouse Saturation Testing
Routine Soil Testing
Other Special Test
Global Soil Analysis Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Soil Analysis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Agriculture
Others
Global Soil Analysis Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Soil Analysis Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Soil Analysis revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Soil Analysis revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Intertek Group
SCS Global
APAL Agriculture
Eurofins Scientific
HRL Holdings Ltd
SESL Australia
SGS SA
Bureau Veritas
ALS Ltd
Exova Group
RJ Hills Laboratories
TUV Nord AG
Cawood Scientific
EnviroLab
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Soil Analysis Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Soil Analysis Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Soil Analysis Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Soil Analysis Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Soil Analysis Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Soil Analysis Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Soil Analysis Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Soil Analysis Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Soil Analysis Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Soil Analysis Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soil Analysis Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Soil Analysis Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soil Analysis Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Soil Analysis Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Greenhouse Saturation Testin
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Soil Fertility Testing Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Soil Analysis Robots Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Soil Wetting Agents Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027