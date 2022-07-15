General Ledger Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of General Ledger Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global General Ledger Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global General Ledger Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of General Ledger Software include Sage Intacct, Multiview, NetSuite, Cougar Mountain, Deskera, Aplos, ProSoft Solutions, Blackbaud and QuickBooks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the General Ledger Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global General Ledger Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global General Ledger Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Web-Based
Cloud-Based
Global General Ledger Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global General Ledger Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Global General Ledger Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global General Ledger Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies General Ledger Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies General Ledger Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sage Intacct
Multiview
NetSuite
Cougar Mountain
Deskera
Aplos
ProSoft Solutions
Blackbaud
QuickBooks
Oracle
Acumatica
SAP
ScaleFactor
Flexi
Xledger
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 General Ledger Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global General Ledger Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global General Ledger Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global General Ledger Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global General Ledger Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top General Ledger Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global General Ledger Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global General Ledger Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 General Ledger Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies General Ledger Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 General Ledger Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 General Ledger Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 General Ledger Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
