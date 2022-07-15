SIP Clients Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of SIP Clients in Global, including the following market information:
Global SIP Clients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global SIP Clients market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of SIP Clients include Freshcaller, Nextiva, 8×8, Jive, Vonage, FluentStream, RingCentral, PanTerra and UniVoip, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the SIP Clients companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global SIP Clients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global SIP Clients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global SIP Clients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global SIP Clients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Global SIP Clients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global SIP Clients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies SIP Clients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies SIP Clients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Freshcaller
Nextiva
8×8
Jive
Vonage
FluentStream
RingCentral
PanTerra
UniVoip
Dialpad
Ooma
net2phone
NICE inContact
Twilio
Intulse
Versature
Grasshopper
Mitel
3CX
Bandwidth
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 SIP Clients Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global SIP Clients Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global SIP Clients Overall Market Size
2.1 Global SIP Clients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global SIP Clients Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top SIP Clients Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global SIP Clients Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global SIP Clients Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 SIP Clients Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies SIP Clients Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SIP Clients Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 SIP Clients Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SIP Clients Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global SIP Clients Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 On-Premise
4.1.3 Cloud-Based
4.2 By Type –
