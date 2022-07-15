Hemp Seed Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat.Hemp Seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature's perfect foods – a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hemp Seed in global, including the following market information:

Global Hemp Seed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-hemp-seed-forecast-2022-2028-470

Global Hemp Seed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Hemp Seed companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hemp Seed market was valued at 439.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 664.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Whole Hemp Seed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hemp Seed include Manitoba Harvest, Agropro, Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech, Canah International, GIGO Food, North American Hemp & Grain Co., Deep Nature Project, Yunnan Industrial Hemp and GFR Ingredients, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hemp Seed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hemp Seed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hemp Seed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Others

Global Hemp Seed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hemp Seed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hemp Seed Cakes

Hemp Oil

Others

Global Hemp Seed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hemp Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hemp Seed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hemp Seed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hemp Seed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Hemp Seed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Manitoba Harvest

Agropro

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

Canah International

GIGO Food

North American Hemp & Grain Co.

Deep Nature Project

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

GFR Ingredients

Navitas Organics

Yishutang

Naturally Splendid

HempFlax

Green Source Organics

BAFA neu GmbH

Aos Products

Suyash Herbs

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/agriculture/global-hemp-seed-forecast-2022-2028-470

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hemp Seed Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hemp Seed Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hemp Seed Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hemp Seed Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hemp Seed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hemp Seed Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hemp Seed Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hemp Seed Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hemp Seed Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hemp Seed Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hemp Seed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hemp Seed Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hemp Seed Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hemp Seed Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hemp Seed Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hemp Seed Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hemp Seed Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Whole Hemp Seed

4.1.3 Hulled Hemp Seed

4.1.4 Hemp Seed Oil

4.1.5 Hemp Protein Powder



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/agriculture/global-hemp-seed-forecast-2022-2028-470

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Hemp Seed Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2022-2027 Global and Regional Hemp Seed Extract Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Hemp Seed Protein Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Hemp Seed Oil Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

