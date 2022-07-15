Plain Measuring Tools Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plain Measuring Tools in global, including the following market information:

Global Plain Measuring Tools Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Plain Measuring Tools Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Plain Measuring Tools companies in 2020 (%)

The global Plain Measuring Tools market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Plain Measuring Tools manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plain Measuring Tools Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plain Measuring Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Retail Brand Tapes

Name Brand Tapes

Long Tapes: (Typically the poly reels)

Global Plain Measuring Tools Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plain Measuring Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Industrial & Commercial Use

Home Use

Global Plain Measuring Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plain Measuring Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plain Measuring Tools revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plain Measuring Tools revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Plain Measuring Tools sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Plain Measuring Tools sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stanley

Dewalt

Komelon

Starrett

Lufkin

Milwaukee

IR WIN

TAJIMA

Keson

Klein Tools

Craftsman

US Tapes

Empire

The Perfect Measuring Tape

Hultafors

Lee Valley

HART Tools

Kraft Tool

OX Group

CE Tools

