Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pesticides are chemicals used to eliminate or control a variety of pests related to agriculture that can damage crops and livestock and reduce farm productivity. Agricultural chemicals are chemical agents such as pesticides, fungicides, herbicides and insecticides that are used to control crop-harming organisms (e.g., fungi, nematodes, mites, insects and rodents) or viruses.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals in global, including the following market information:
Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Herbicides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals include Bayer, Syngenta, BASF, DowDupont and Chemchina, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Herbicides
Insecticides
Fungicides
Others
Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture
Forestry
Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bayer
Syngenta
BASF
DowDupont
Chemchina
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Product Type
