Silicon-Based Photodetector Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon-Based Photodetector in global, including the following market information:

Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Silicon-Based Photodetector companies in 2020 (%)

The global Silicon-Based Photodetector market was valued at 131.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 170 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Silicon-Based Photodetector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Silicon Drift Detector (SDD)

Silicon Photomultiplier (SiPM)

Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Aerospace and Defense

Medical and Biotechnology

Industrial

Physics Research

Others

Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicon-Based Photodetector revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicon-Based Photodetector revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Silicon-Based Photodetector sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Silicon-Based Photodetector sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hamamatsu

ON Semiconductor

Broadcom

First Sensor

KETEK GmbH

Mirion Technologies

PNDetector

AdvanSiD

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicon-Based Photodetector Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon-Based Photodetector Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicon-Based Photodetector Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon-Based Photodetector Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicon-Based Photodetector Companies

3.8.2 List of Globa

