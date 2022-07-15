2021-2030 Report on Global Smart Home Security Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
This report studies the Smart Home Security market, covering market size for segment by type (Fire Protection Systems, Video Surveillance Systems, etc.), by application (Independent Homes, Apartments, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Honeywell, ADT, Samsung, Panasonic, Vivint, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Smart Home Security from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Smart Home Security market.
Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.
This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.
The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.
Leading players of Smart Home Security including:
Honeywell
ADT
Samsung
Panasonic
Vivint
LifeShield
Scout Security
Johnson Controls
HIKVISION
ASSA ABLOY
SECOM
Robert Bosch
United Technologies Corporation
Godrej & Boyce
Alarm.com
Allegion
Control4
Schneider Electric
Legrand
ABB
Comcast
STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions
Nortek Security & Control
Armorax
Nest Labs
Canary Connect
Simplisafe
Cocoon
Frontpoint
Brinks Home Security
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Fire Protection Systems
Video Surveillance Systems
Access Control Systems
Entrance Control Systems
Intruder Alarm Systems
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Independent Homes
Apartments
Condominiums
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of content
Chapter 1 Smart Home Security Market Overview
1.1 Smart Home Security Definition
1.2 Global Smart Home Security Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)
1.3 Global Smart Home Security Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)
1.4 Global Smart Home Security Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)
1.5 Global Smart Home Security Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)
1.6 Global Smart Home Security Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)
1.7 Smart Home Security Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak
Chapter 2 Smart Home Security Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Smart Home Security Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.2 Global Smart Home Security Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.3 Global Smart Home Security Average Price by Player (2018-2020)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Smart Home Security Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Smart Home Security Market by Type
3.1.1 Fire Protection Systems
3.1.2 Video Surveillance Systems
3.1.3 Access Control Systems
3.1.4 Entrance Control Systems
