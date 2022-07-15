Radon Gas Sensors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Radon Gas Sensors in global, including the following market information:
Global Radon Gas Sensors Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Radon Gas Sensors Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Radon Gas Sensors companies in 2020 (%)
The global Radon Gas Sensors market was valued at 86 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 102.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Radon Gas Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Radon Gas Sensors Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radon Gas Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Ionization Smoke Alarms
Photoelectric Smoke Alarms
Combination Smoke Alarms
Global Radon Gas Sensors Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radon Gas Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Home
Commercial
Others
Global Radon Gas Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radon Gas Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Radon Gas Sensors revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Radon Gas Sensors revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Radon Gas Sensors sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Radon Gas Sensors sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Airthings
First Alert
Bertin Instruments (CNIM Group)
Radon Eye
SARAD GmbH
PRO-LAB, Inc.
Accustar Labs (Airchek)
Radonova, Inc.
SunRADON LLC
Pylon Electronics-Radon
RSSI
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Radon Gas Sensors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Radon Gas Sensors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Radon Gas Sensors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Radon Gas Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Radon Gas Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Radon Gas Sensors Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Radon Gas Sensors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Radon Gas Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Radon Gas Sensors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Radon Gas Sensors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Radon Gas Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radon Gas Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Radon Gas Sensors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radon Gas Sensors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radon Gas Sensors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radon Gas Sensors Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Radon Gas Sensors Market Size M
