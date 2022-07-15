Radon Gas Sensors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radon Gas Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Radon Gas Sensors Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Radon Gas Sensors Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Radon Gas Sensors companies in 2020 (%)

The global Radon Gas Sensors market was valued at 86 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 102.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Radon Gas Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radon Gas Sensors Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radon Gas Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Ionization Smoke Alarms

Photoelectric Smoke Alarms

Combination Smoke Alarms

Global Radon Gas Sensors Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radon Gas Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Home

Commercial

Others

Global Radon Gas Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radon Gas Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radon Gas Sensors revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radon Gas Sensors revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Radon Gas Sensors sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Radon Gas Sensors sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Airthings

First Alert

Bertin Instruments (CNIM Group)

Radon Eye

SARAD GmbH

PRO-LAB, Inc.

Accustar Labs (Airchek)

Radonova, Inc.

SunRADON LLC

Pylon Electronics-Radon

RSSI

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radon Gas Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radon Gas Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radon Gas Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radon Gas Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Radon Gas Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Radon Gas Sensors Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radon Gas Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radon Gas Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radon Gas Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Radon Gas Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Radon Gas Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radon Gas Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Radon Gas Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radon Gas Sensors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radon Gas Sensors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radon Gas Sensors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Radon Gas Sensors Market Size M

