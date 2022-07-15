Endpoint Security Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Endpoint Security Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Endpoint Security Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Endpoint Security Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Firewall Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Endpoint Security Software include F-Secure, Webroot, Sophos, Ahnlab, IBM, Symantec, Bitdefender, Cisco and McAfee, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Endpoint Security Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Endpoint Security Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Endpoint Security Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Firewall
Intrusion Prevention
Antivirus/Anti-Malware
Endpoint Application Control
Encryption Technologies
Mobile Device Security
Global Endpoint Security Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Endpoint Security Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Government
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Energy and Power
Retail
Others
Global Endpoint Security Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Endpoint Security Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Endpoint Security Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Endpoint Security Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
F-Secure
Webroot
Sophos
Ahnlab
IBM
Symantec
Bitdefender
Cisco
McAfee
ESET Microsoft
Kaspersky Lab
VIPRE
Trend Micro
Panda Security
Comodo
Kandji
MalwareBytes
Carbon Black
Cylance
CrowdStrike
