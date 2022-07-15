Laser Cutting Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Laser Cutting Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Laser Cutting Service Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Laser Cutting Service market was valued at 423.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 517.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Laser Cutting Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laser Cutting Service Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Laser Cutting Service Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
CO2 Laser Cutting
Fiber Laser Cutting
Others
China Laser Cutting Service Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Laser Cutting Service Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Mechanical Processing
Electronic
Automobile
Others
Global Laser Cutting Service Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Laser Cutting Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Laser Cutting Service Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Laser Cutting Service Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Chicago Metal Fabricators
HPL Stampings
Yorkshire Profiles
New England Die Cutting
Smucker Laser
Lasered Components
FedTech
Guangdong Hengyutai
Bassett Industries
Micron Laser Technology
Corry Laser Technology
Tri-State Fabricators
OSH Cut
Sculpteo
GE Mathis
Shinki Laser
General Laser
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laser Cutting Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Laser Cutting Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Laser Cutting Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Laser Cutting Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Laser Cutting Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laser Cutting Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Laser Cutting Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Laser Cutting Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Laser Cutting Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Global Companies Laser Cutting Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laser Cutting Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laser Cutting Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laser Cutting Service Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By
