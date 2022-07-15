Global Genetically Modified Soybean Seed Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Genetically Modified Soybean Seed market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Genetically Modified Soybean Seed market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Herbicide Resistance
Insect Resistant
Others
Segment by Application
Agriculture
Santific Research
Others
By Company
Monsanto
Corteva (DowDupont)
Syngenta
Bayer
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Genetically Modified Soybean Seed Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Genetically Modified Soybean Seed Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Herbicide Resistance
1.2.3 Insect Resistant
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Genetically Modified Soybean Seed Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Santific Research
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Genetically Modified Soybean Seed Production
2.1 Global Genetically Modified Soybean Seed Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Genetically Modified Soybean Seed Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Genetically Modified Soybean Seed Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Genetically Modified Soybean Seed Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Genetically Modified Soybean Seed Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Genetically Modified Soybean Seed Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Genetically Modified Soybean Seed Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Genetically Modified Soybean Seed Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Genetically Modified Soybean Seed Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
