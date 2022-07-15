Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) in global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)

Global top five Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) companies in 2020 (%)

The global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) market was valued at 202.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 242.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Sampling Frequency less than 10kHZ

10kHZ to 20kHZ

Sampling Frequency more than 20kHZ

Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Power Generation

Substations

Others

Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Digital Fault Recorder (DFR) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

GE Grid Solutions

ABB

Wuhan Zhongyuan

Qualitrol

Elspec LTD

Kinken

Ametek

NR Electric

Kehui

KoCoS

Shenzhen Shuanghe

ERLPhase Power Technologies

DUCATI energia

APP Engineering

Utility Systems Inc

Mehta Tech

