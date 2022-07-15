Connected Toys Market 2022 | Top Key Players LEGO Group, Sphero, Mattel, PLAYMOBIL, Hasbro, Sony, K’NEX, Konami, PlayFusion, Anki, WowWee, DXTR Labs, Leka, Wonder Workshop

Connected Toys Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Connected Toys Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Connected Toys Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Connected Toys industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Connected Toys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Connected Toys in global, including the following market information:

Global Connected Toys Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Connected Toys Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Connected Toys revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Connected Toys revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Connected Toys sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Connected Toys sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LEGO Group

Sphero

Mattel

PLAYMOBIL

Hasbro

Sony

K’NEX

Konami

PlayFusion

Anki

WowWee

DXTR Labs

Leka

Wonder Workshop



Total Market by Segment:

Global Connected Toys Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Connected Toys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Smartphone-Connected Toys

App-Connected Drones

Console-Connected Toys

Tablet-Connected Toys

Global Connected Toys Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Connected Toys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

2–5 Years

6–8 Years

9–12 Years

Teenagers

Global Connected Toys

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Connected Toys Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Connected Toys Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 LEGO Group

7.1.1 LEGO Group Corporate Summary

7.1.2 LEGO Group Business Overview

7.1.3 LEGO Group Connected Toys Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 LEGO Group Connected Toys Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 LEGO Group Key News

7.2 Sphero

7.2.1 Sphero Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Sphero Business Overview

7.2.3 Sphero Connected Toys Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Sphero Connected Toys Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Sphero Key News

7.3 Mattel

7.3.1 Mattel Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Mattel Business Overview

7.3.3 Mattel Connected Toys Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Mattel Connected Toys Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Mattel Key News

7.4 PLAYMOBIL

7.4.1 PLAYMOBIL Corporate Summary

7.4.2 PLAYMOBIL Business Overview

7.4.3 PLAYMOBIL Connected Toys Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 PLAYMOBIL Connected Toys Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 PLAYMOBIL Key News

7.5 Hasbro

7.5.1 Hasbro Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Hasbro Business Overview

7.5.3 Hasbro Connected Toys Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Hasbro Connected Toys Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Hasbro Key News

7.6 Sony

7.6.1 Sony Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Sony Business Overview

7.6.3 Sony Connected Toys Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Sony Connected Toys Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Sony Key News

7.7 K’NEX

7.7.1 K’NEX Corporate Summary

7.7.2 K’NEX Business Overview

7.7.3 K’NEX Connected Toys Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 K’NEX Connected Toys Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 K’NEX Key News

7.8 Konami

7.8.1 Konami Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Konami Business Overview

7.8.3 Konami Connected Toys Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Konami Connected Toys Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Konami Key News

7.9 PlayFusion

7.9.1 PlayFusion Corporate Summary

7.9.2 PlayFusion Business Overview

7.9.3 PlayFusion Connected Toys Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 PlayFusion Connected Toys Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.9.5 PlayFusion Key News

7.10 Anki

7.10.1 Anki Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Anki Business Overview

7.10.3 Anki Connected Toys Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Anki Connected Toys Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Anki Key News

7.11 WowWee

7.11.1 WowWee Corporate Summary

7.11.2 WowWee Connected Toys Business Overview

7.11.3 WowWee Connected Toys Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 WowWee Connected Toys Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.11.5 WowWee Key News

7.12 DXTR Labs

7.12.1 DXTR Labs Corporate Summary

7.12.2 DXTR Labs Connected Toys Business Overview

7.12.3 DXTR Labs Connected Toys Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 DXTR Labs Connected Toys Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.12.5 DXTR Labs Key News

7.13 Leka

7.13.1 Leka Corporate Summary

7.13.2 Leka Connected Toys Business Overview

7.13.3 Leka Connected Toys Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 Leka Connected Toys Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Leka Key News

7.14 Wonder Workshop

7.14.1 Wonder Workshop Corporate Summary

7.14.2 Wonder Workshop Business Overview

7.14.3 Wonder Workshop Connected Toys Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 Wonder Workshop Connected Toys Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Wonder Workshop Key News

8 Global Connected Toys

Continue…

