Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)
Global top five Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems companies in 2020 (%)
The global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems market was valued at 3098.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3902.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Parallel Plate Type PECVD Systems
Tube Type PECVD Systems
Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Semiconductor Industry
Solar Industry
Other
Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Applied Materials
ASM International
Lam Research
Wonik IPS
Meyer Burger
Centrotherm
Tempress
Plasma-Therm
S.C New Energy Technology
Jusung Engineering
KLA-Tencor (Orbotech)
ULVAC, Inc
Beijing NAURA
Shenyang Piotech
Oxford Instruments
SAMCO
CVD Equipment Corporation
Trion Technology
SENTECH Instruments
NANO-MASTER
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PEVCD) Systems Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
