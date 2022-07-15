Global and Japan Industrial Water Tanks Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Industrial Water Tanks market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Water Tanks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Industrial Water Tanks market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
Concrete Tanks
Metal Tanks
Plastic Tanks
Fiber Glass Tanks
Segment by Application
Agricultural
Oil and Gas
Chemical Industry
Water and Waste Water Treatment
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
ZCL Composites
CST Industries
Tank Connection
Schumann Tank
UIG Tanks
DN Tanks
American Tank Company
CROM Corporation
Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CB&I)
Caldwell Tanks
Maguire Iron
Snyder Industries
Norwesco Industries
Promax Plastics
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Water Tanks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Water Tanks Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Concrete Tanks
1.2.3 Metal Tanks
1.2.4 Plastic Tanks
1.2.5 Fiber Glass Tanks
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Water Tanks Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Agricultural
1.3.3 Oil and Gas
1.3.4 Chemical Industry
1.3.5 Water and Waste Water Treatment
1.3.6 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Industrial Water Tanks Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Industrial Water Tanks Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Industrial Water Tanks Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Industrial Water Tanks, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Industrial Water Tanks Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Industrial Water Tanks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Industrial Water Tanks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Industrial Water Tanks Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Industrial Water Tanks Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Industrial Water Tanks Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
