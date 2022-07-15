Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) in global, including the following market information:

Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) companies in 2020 (%)

The global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) market was valued at 285.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 329.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

We Surveyed the Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Thread PICV

Flange PICV

Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Danfoss

Honeywell International

Siemens

Belimo

FlowCon International/Griswold

Frese A/S

IMI PLC

I.V.A.R. S.p.a.

Johnson Controls

Oventrop

Schneider

Pegler Yorkshire

Crane Fluid Systems

Caleffi Spa

FAR Rubinetterie

Bray International

Marflow Hydronics(Pettinaroli)

Tiger Controls Equipment

