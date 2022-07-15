Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) in global, including the following market information:
Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) companies in 2020 (%)
The global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) market was valued at 285.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 329.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
We Surveyed the Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Thread PICV
Flange PICV
Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Danfoss
Honeywell International
Siemens
Belimo
FlowCon International/Griswold
Frese A/S
IMI PLC
I.V.A.R. S.p.a.
Johnson Controls
Oventrop
Schneider
Pegler Yorkshire
Crane Fluid Systems
Caleffi Spa
FAR Rubinetterie
Bray International
Marflow Hydronics(Pettinaroli)
Tiger Controls Equipment
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Product T
