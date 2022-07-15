Application Transformation Market 2022 | Top Key Players Atos, Tech Mahindra, Fujitsu, HCL, Cognizant, Pivotal Software, Accenture, IBM, TCS, Asysco, Unisys, Hexaware, Oracle, Micro Focus, Bell Integrator, Macrosoft

Application Transformation Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Application Transformation Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Application Transformation Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Application Transformation industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Application Transformation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Application Transformation in global, including the following market information:

Global Application Transformation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Application Transformation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Application Transformation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Application Transformation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Application Transformation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Application Transformation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atos

Tech Mahindra

Fujitsu

HCL

Cognizant

Pivotal Software

Accenture

IBM

TCS

Asysco

Unisys

Hexaware

Oracle

Micro Focus

Bell Integrator

Macrosoft



Total Market by Segment:

Global Application Transformation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Application Transformation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Application Migration

Application Replatforming

Application Integration

Global Application Transformation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Application Transformation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Global Application Transformation

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Application Transformation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Application Transformation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Atos

7.1.1 Atos Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Atos Business Overview

7.1.3 Atos Application Transformation Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Atos Application Transformation Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Atos Key News

7.2 Tech Mahindra

7.2.1 Tech Mahindra Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Tech Mahindra Business Overview

7.2.3 Tech Mahindra Application Transformation Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Tech Mahindra Application Transformation Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Tech Mahindra Key News

7.3 Fujitsu

7.3.1 Fujitsu Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Fujitsu Business Overview

7.3.3 Fujitsu Application Transformation Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Fujitsu Application Transformation Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Fujitsu Key News

7.4 HCL

7.4.1 HCL Corporate Summary

7.4.2 HCL Business Overview

7.4.3 HCL Application Transformation Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 HCL Application Transformation Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 HCL Key News

7.5 Cognizant

7.5.1 Cognizant Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Cognizant Business Overview

7.5.3 Cognizant Application Transformation Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Cognizant Application Transformation Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Cognizant Key News

7.6 Pivotal Software

7.6.1 Pivotal Software Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Pivotal Software Business Overview

7.6.3 Pivotal Software Application Transformation Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Pivotal Software Application Transformation Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Pivotal Software Key News

7.7 Accenture

7.7.1 Accenture Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Accenture Business Overview

7.7.3 Accenture Application Transformation Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Accenture Application Transformation Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Accenture Key News

7.8 IBM

7.8.1 IBM Corporate Summary

7.8.2 IBM Business Overview

7.8.3 IBM Application Transformation Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 IBM Application Transformation Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 IBM Key News

7.9 TCS

7.9.1 TCS Corporate Summary

7.9.2 TCS Business Overview

7.9.3 TCS Application Transformation Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 TCS Application Transformation Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.9.5 TCS Key News

7.10 Asysco

7.10.1 Asysco Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Asysco Business Overview

7.10.3 Asysco Application Transformation Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Asysco Application Transformation Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Asysco Key News

7.11 Unisys

7.11.1 Unisys Corporate Summary

7.11.2 Unisys Business Overview

7.11.3 Unisys Application Transformation Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Unisys Application Transformation Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Unisys Key News

7.12 Hexaware

7.12.1 Hexaware Corporate Summary

7.12.2 Hexaware Business Overview

7.12.3 Hexaware Application Transformation Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Hexaware Application Transformation Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Hexaware Key News

7.13 Oracle

7.13.1 Oracle Corporate Summary

7.13.2 Oracle Business Overview

7.13.3 Oracle Application Transformation Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 Oracle Application Transformation Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Oracle Key News

7.14 Micro Focus

7.14.1 Micro Focus Corporate Summary

7.14.2 Micro Focus Business Overview

7.14.3 Micro Focus Application Transformation Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 Micro Focus Application Transformation Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Micro Focus Key News

7.15 Bell Integrator

7.15.1 Bell Integrator Corporate Summary

7.15.2 Bell Integrator Business Overview

7.15.3 Bell Integrator Application Transformation Major Product Offerings

7.15.4 Bell Integrator Application Transformation Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Bell Integrator Key News

7.16 Macrosoft

7.16.1 Macrosoft Corporate Summary

7.16.2 Macrosoft Business Overview

7.16.3 Macrosoft Application Transformation Major Product Offerings

7.16.4 Macrosoft Application Transformation Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Macrosoft Key News

Continue…

