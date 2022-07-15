Flow Cells Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flow Cells in global, including the following market information:
Global Flow Cells Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Flow Cells Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Flow Cells companies in 2020 (%)
The global Flow Cells market was valued at 286 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 444.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Flow Cells manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flow Cells Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flow Cells Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Glass & Quartz
Metal
Others
Global Flow Cells Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flow Cells Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Cell Counting and Analysis
Chromatography
Immunoassays
Genetic Sequencing
Others
Global Flow Cells Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flow Cells Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flow Cells revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flow Cells revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Flow Cells sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Flow Cells sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Illumina
Agilent
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Hamamatsu Photonic
Shimadzu
PerkinElmer
FireflySci
Reichert Technologies (AMETEK)
Berthold Technologies
Hellma
Ocean Optics
Japan Cell
Starna Scientific
Micronit
PG Instruments
BioSurface Technologies Corporation (BST)
FIAlab Instruments
Specialty Glass Products
IBI Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flow Cells Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flow Cells Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flow Cells Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flow Cells Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Flow Cells Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Flow Cells Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flow Cells Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flow Cells Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flow Cells Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flow Cells Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flow Cells Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flow Cells Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flow Cells Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flow Cells Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flow Cells Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flow Cells Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Flow Cells Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Glass & Quartz
4.1.3 Metal
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global
