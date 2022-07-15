Flow Cells Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flow Cells in global, including the following market information:

Global Flow Cells Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Flow Cells Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Flow Cells companies in 2020 (%)

The global Flow Cells market was valued at 286 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 444.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Flow Cells manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flow Cells Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flow Cells Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Glass & Quartz

Metal

Others

Global Flow Cells Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flow Cells Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Cell Counting and Analysis

Chromatography

Immunoassays

Genetic Sequencing

Others

Global Flow Cells Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flow Cells Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flow Cells revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flow Cells revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Flow Cells sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Flow Cells sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Agilent

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Hamamatsu Photonic

Shimadzu

PerkinElmer

FireflySci

Reichert Technologies (AMETEK)

Berthold Technologies

Hellma

Ocean Optics

Japan Cell

Starna Scientific

Micronit

PG Instruments

BioSurface Technologies Corporation (BST)

FIAlab Instruments

Specialty Glass Products

IBI Scientific

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flow Cells Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flow Cells Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flow Cells Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flow Cells Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Flow Cells Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Flow Cells Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flow Cells Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flow Cells Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flow Cells Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flow Cells Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flow Cells Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flow Cells Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flow Cells Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flow Cells Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flow Cells Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flow Cells Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Flow Cells Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Glass & Quartz

4.1.3 Metal

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global

