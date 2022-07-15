Cable Duct Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cable Duct in global, including the following market information:

Global Cable Duct Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Cable Duct Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Meters)

Global top five Cable Duct companies in 2020 (%)

The global Cable Duct market was valued at 399.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 458.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cable Duct manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cable Duct Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Cable Duct Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Flexible Cable Duct

Rigid Cable Duct

Global Cable Duct Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Cable Duct Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

IT and Telecommunications

Energy and Utility

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

Global Cable Duct Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Cable Duct Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cable Duct revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cable Duct revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Cable Duct sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Meters)

Key companies Cable Duct sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atkore International (US)

Legrand (France)

Schneider Electric (France)

ABB (Switzerland)

Aliaxis (Belgium)

Mitsubishi International (Japan)

Eaton (US)

ANAMET Electrical (US)

Calpipe (US)

Barton Engineers (UK)

Wheatland Tube (US)

Zhejiang Kingland Pipeline and Technologies (China)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cable Duct Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cable Duct Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cable Duct Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cable Duct Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Cable Duct Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Cable Duct Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cable Duct Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cable Duct Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cable Duct Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cable Duct Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cable Duct Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cable Duct Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cable Duct Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cable Duct Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cable Duct Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cable Duct Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cable Duct Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Flexible Cable Duct

4.1.3 Rigid Cable Duct

4.2 By Type – Global Cable

