Robotic Welding Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotic Welding in global, including the following market information:

Global Robotic Welding Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Robotic Welding Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)

Global top five Robotic Welding companies in 2020 (%)

The global Robotic Welding market was valued at 8204.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 12540 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Robotic Welding manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Robotic Welding Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Robotic Welding Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Arc Welding

Spot Welding

Others

Global Robotic Welding Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Robotic Welding Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Automotive & Transportation

Electricals & Electronics

Metals & Machinery

Others

Global Robotic Welding Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Robotic Welding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Robotic Welding revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Robotic Welding revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Robotic Welding sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Robotic Welding sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fanuc

ABB

Yaskawa

KUKA

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Comau

Mitsubishi

Hyundai Robotics

Yamaha

EFORT Group

Nanjing Estun

Daihen

Staubli

Siasun

STEP

Panasonic

Cloos

IGM Robotersysteme

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Robotic Welding Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Robotic Welding Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Robotic Welding Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Robotic Welding Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Robotic Welding Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Robotic Welding Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Robotic Welding Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Robotic Welding Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Robotic Welding Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Robotic Welding Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Robotic Welding Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Robotic Welding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Robotic Welding Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robotic Welding Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Robotic Welding Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robotic Welding Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Robotic Welding Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2

