Robotic Welding Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotic Welding in global, including the following market information:
Global Robotic Welding Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Robotic Welding Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)
Global top five Robotic Welding companies in 2020 (%)
The global Robotic Welding market was valued at 8204.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 12540 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Robotic Welding manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Robotic Welding Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Robotic Welding Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Arc Welding
Spot Welding
Others
Global Robotic Welding Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Robotic Welding Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Automotive & Transportation
Electricals & Electronics
Metals & Machinery
Others
Global Robotic Welding Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Robotic Welding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Robotic Welding revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Robotic Welding revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Robotic Welding sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Robotic Welding sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fanuc
ABB
Yaskawa
KUKA
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Nachi-Fujikoshi
Comau
Mitsubishi
Hyundai Robotics
Yamaha
EFORT Group
Nanjing Estun
Daihen
Staubli
Siasun
STEP
Panasonic
Cloos
IGM Robotersysteme
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Robotic Welding Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Robotic Welding Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Robotic Welding Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Robotic Welding Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Robotic Welding Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Robotic Welding Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Robotic Welding Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Robotic Welding Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Robotic Welding Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Robotic Welding Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Robotic Welding Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Robotic Welding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Robotic Welding Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robotic Welding Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Robotic Welding Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robotic Welding Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Robotic Welding Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2
