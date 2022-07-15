Outdoor Heater Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Heater in global, including the following market information:

Global Outdoor Heater Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Outdoor Heater Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Outdoor Heater companies in 2020 (%)

The global Outdoor Heater market was valued at 476.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 599.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Outdoor Heater manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Outdoor Heater Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Heater Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Propane

Electric

Natural Gas

Global Outdoor Heater Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Heater Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Global Outdoor Heater Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Heater Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Outdoor Heater revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Outdoor Heater revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Outdoor Heater sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Outdoor Heater sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bond Manufacturing

AZ Patio Heaters

AmazonBasics

Napoleon

Blue Rhino

Lava Heat Italia

Bromic Group

Infratech

Lynx Grills

Solaira

Infrared Dynamics

Symo Parasols

Fire Sense

Detroit Radiant Products

Superior Radiant Products

Roberts Gordon

Gas Fired Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Outdoor Heater Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Outdoor Heater Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Outdoor Heater Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Outdoor Heater Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Outdoor Heater Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Outdoor Heater Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Outdoor Heater Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Outdoor Heater Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Outdoor Heater Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Outdoor Heater Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Outdoor Heater Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor Heater Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Outdoor Heater Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Heater Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Outdoor Heater Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Heater Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Outdoor Heater Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Propane



