Outdoor Heater Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Heater in global, including the following market information:
Global Outdoor Heater Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Outdoor Heater Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Outdoor Heater companies in 2020 (%)
The global Outdoor Heater market was valued at 476.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 599.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Outdoor Heater manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Outdoor Heater Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor Heater Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Propane
Electric
Natural Gas
Global Outdoor Heater Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor Heater Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Global Outdoor Heater Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor Heater Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Outdoor Heater revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Outdoor Heater revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Outdoor Heater sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Outdoor Heater sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bond Manufacturing
AZ Patio Heaters
AmazonBasics
Napoleon
Blue Rhino
Lava Heat Italia
Bromic Group
Infratech
Lynx Grills
Solaira
Infrared Dynamics
Symo Parasols
Fire Sense
Detroit Radiant Products
Superior Radiant Products
Roberts Gordon
Gas Fired Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Outdoor Heater Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Outdoor Heater Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Outdoor Heater Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Outdoor Heater Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Outdoor Heater Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Outdoor Heater Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Outdoor Heater Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Outdoor Heater Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Outdoor Heater Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Outdoor Heater Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Outdoor Heater Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor Heater Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Outdoor Heater Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Heater Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Outdoor Heater Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Heater Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Outdoor Heater Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Propane
