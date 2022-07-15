Global and China Video ICs Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Video ICs market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Video ICs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Video ICs market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
1 Channel
2 Channel
3 Channel
4 Channel
5 Channel
6 Channel
Other
Segment by Application
Video Amplifier
Image Correction IC
OTher
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Analog Devices
Bridgetek
CEL
Cypress Semiconductor
Diodes Incorporated
Fairchild Semiconductor
Infineon
Intel
Intersil
MACOM
Maxim
MaxLinear
Microchip
New Japan Radio
NJR
NXP
ON Semiconductor
Renesas
ROHM Semiconductor
Semtech
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments
ZiLOG
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Video ICs Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Video ICs Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 1 Channel
1.2.3 2 Channel
1.2.4 3 Channel
1.2.5 4 Channel
1.2.6 5 Channel
1.2.7 6 Channel
1.2.8 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Video ICs Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Video Amplifier
1.3.3 Image Correction IC
1.3.4 OTher
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Video ICs Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Video ICs Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Video ICs Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Video ICs, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Video ICs Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Video ICs Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Video ICs Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Video ICs Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Video ICs Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Video ICs Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Video ICs Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Video ICs Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Video ICs Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Video ICs Sales Market Share
