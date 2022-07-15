Automotive Sensor Technologies Market 2022 | Top Key Players Analog Devices, Autoliv, Continental, Delphi Automotive, GE Measurement & Control Solutions, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Honeywell, Valeo, Aisin Seiki, Huf-group, U-Shin, ITW Automotive

Automotive Sensor Technologies Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Automotive Sensor Technologies Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Automotive Sensor Technologies industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Automotive Sensor Technologies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Sensor Technologies in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Sensor Technologies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Sensor Technologies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Sensor Technologies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Automotive Sensor Technologies sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Analog Devices

Autoliv

Continental

Delphi Automotive

GE Measurement & Control Solutions

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Honeywell

Valeo

Aisin Seiki

Huf-group

U-Shin

ITW Automotive



Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rotational Motion Sensors

Chemical and Gas Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Angular and Linear Position Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Mass Airflow Sensors

Accelerometers

Image Sensors

Others

Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Sensor Technologies

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Sensor Technologies Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Analog Devices

7.1.1 Analog Devices Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Analog Devices Business Overview

7.1.3 Analog Devices Automotive Sensor Technologies Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Analog Devices Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Analog Devices Key News

7.2 Autoliv

7.2.1 Autoliv Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Autoliv Business Overview

7.2.3 Autoliv Automotive Sensor Technologies Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Autoliv Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Autoliv Key News

7.3 Continental

7.3.1 Continental Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Continental Business Overview

7.3.3 Continental Automotive Sensor Technologies Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Continental Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Continental Key News

7.4 Delphi Automotive

7.4.1 Delphi Automotive Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Delphi Automotive Business Overview

7.4.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive Sensor Technologies Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Delphi Automotive Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Delphi Automotive Key News

7.5 GE Measurement & Control Solutions

7.5.1 GE Measurement & Control Solutions Corporate Summary

7.5.2 GE Measurement & Control Solutions Business Overview

7.5.3 GE Measurement & Control Solutions Automotive Sensor Technologies Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 GE Measurement & Control Solutions Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 GE Measurement & Control Solutions Key News

7.6 Hitachi Automotive Systems

7.6.1 Hitachi Automotive Systems Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Hitachi Automotive Systems Business Overview

7.6.3 Hitachi Automotive Systems Automotive Sensor Technologies Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Hitachi Automotive Systems Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Hitachi Automotive Systems Key News

7.7 Honeywell

7.7.1 Honeywell Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Honeywell Business Overview

7.7.3 Honeywell Automotive Sensor Technologies Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Honeywell Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Honeywell Key News

7.8 Valeo

7.8.1 Valeo Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Valeo Business Overview

7.8.3 Valeo Automotive Sensor Technologies Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Valeo Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Valeo Key News

7.9 Aisin Seiki

7.9.1 Aisin Seiki Corporate Summary

7.9.2 Aisin Seiki Business Overview

7.9.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive Sensor Technologies Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Aisin Seiki Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Aisin Seiki Key News

7.10 Huf-group

7.10.1 Huf-group Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Huf-group Business Overview

7.10.3 Huf-group Automotive Sensor Technologies Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Huf-group Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Huf-group Key News

7.11 U-Shin

7.11.1 U-Shin Corporate Summary

7.11.2 U-Shin Business Overview

7.11.3 U-Shin Automotive Sensor Technologies Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 U-Shin Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.11.5 U-Shin Key News

7.12 ITW Automotive

7.12.1 ITW Automotive Corporate Summary

7.12.2 ITW Automotive Business Overview

7.12.3 ITW Automotive Automotive Sensor Technologies Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 ITW Automotive Automotive Sensor Technologies Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.12.5 ITW Automotive Key News

Continue…

