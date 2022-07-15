Firehose Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Firehose in global, including the following market information:

Global Firehose Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Firehose Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Meter)

Global top five Firehose companies in 2020 (%)

The global Firehose market was valued at 574.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 667.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Firehose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Firehose Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Meter)

Global Firehose Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Rubber Lining Fire Hose

PVC Lining Fire Hose

PU Lining Fire Hose

Global Firehose Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Meter)

Global Firehose Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Municipal

Industrial

Others

Global Firehose Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Meter)

Global Firehose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Firehose revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Firehose revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Firehose sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Meter)

Key companies Firehose sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Key Hose

All-American Hose

North American Fire Hose

Angus Fire

BullDog Hose Company

Ashimori Industry

Kuriyama Holdings Corporation

Tianguang

Sentian Fire

Mercedes Textiles

Ziegler

Shandong Longcheng

Newage Fire Protection

Jakob Eschbach

Zhejiang Hengsheng

Sapin SpA

SAKURA

Terraflex

Parsch GMBH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Firehose Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Firehose Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Firehose Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Firehose Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Firehose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Firehose Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Firehose Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Firehose Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Firehose Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Firehose Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Firehose Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Firehose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Firehose Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Firehose Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Firehose Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Firehose Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Firehose Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Rubber Lining Fire Hose

4.1.3 PVC Lining Fire Hose

4.1.4 PU Lining Fire Hose

4.2 By Type – Glob

