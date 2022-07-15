Firehose Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Firehose in global, including the following market information:
Global Firehose Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Firehose Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Meter)
Global top five Firehose companies in 2020 (%)
The global Firehose market was valued at 574.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 667.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Firehose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Firehose Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Meter)
Global Firehose Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Rubber Lining Fire Hose
PVC Lining Fire Hose
PU Lining Fire Hose
Global Firehose Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Meter)
Global Firehose Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Municipal
Industrial
Others
Global Firehose Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Meter)
Global Firehose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Firehose revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Firehose revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Firehose sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Meter)
Key companies Firehose sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Key Hose
All-American Hose
North American Fire Hose
Angus Fire
BullDog Hose Company
Ashimori Industry
Kuriyama Holdings Corporation
Tianguang
Sentian Fire
Mercedes Textiles
Ziegler
Shandong Longcheng
Newage Fire Protection
Jakob Eschbach
Zhejiang Hengsheng
Sapin SpA
SAKURA
Terraflex
Parsch GMBH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Firehose Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Firehose Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Firehose Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Firehose Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Firehose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Firehose Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Firehose Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Firehose Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Firehose Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Firehose Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Firehose Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Firehose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Firehose Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Firehose Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Firehose Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Firehose Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Firehose Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Rubber Lining Fire Hose
4.1.3 PVC Lining Fire Hose
4.1.4 PU Lining Fire Hose
4.2 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Firehose Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
2022-2027 Global and Regional Firehose Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Firehose Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Firehose Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition