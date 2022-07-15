Supply Chain as a Service Software Market 2022 | Top Key Players Accenture, Ceva Logistics, Fedex Corporation, Geodis (Sncf MobilitéS Group), Kuehne+Nagel, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, United Parcel Service, Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Supply Chain as a Service Software Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Supply Chain as a Service Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Supply Chain as a Service Software Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Supply Chain as a Service Software industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Supply Chain as a Service Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Supply Chain as a Service Software in global, including the following market information:

Global Supply Chain as a Service Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Supply Chain as a Service Software Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Supply Chain as a Service Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Supply Chain as a Service Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Supply Chain as a Service Software sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Supply Chain as a Service Software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Accenture

Ceva Logistics

Fedex Corporation

Geodis (Sncf MobilitéS Group)

Kuehne+Nagel

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

United Parcel Service

Zensar Technologies Ltd.



Total Market by Segment:

Global Supply Chain as a Service Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Supply Chain as a Service Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solutions

Services

Global Supply Chain as a Service Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Supply Chain as a Service Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Others

Global Supply Chain as a Service Software

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Supply Chain as a Service Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Supply Chain as a Service Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Accenture

7.1.1 Accenture Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Accenture Business Overview

7.1.3 Accenture Supply Chain as a Service Software Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Accenture Supply Chain as a Service Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Accenture Key News

7.2 Ceva Logistics

7.2.1 Ceva Logistics Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Ceva Logistics Business Overview

7.2.3 Ceva Logistics Supply Chain as a Service Software Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Ceva Logistics Supply Chain as a Service Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Ceva Logistics Key News

7.3 Fedex Corporation

7.3.1 Fedex Corporation Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Fedex Corporation Business Overview

7.3.3 Fedex Corporation Supply Chain as a Service Software Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Fedex Corporation Supply Chain as a Service Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Fedex Corporation Key News

7.4 Geodis (Sncf MobilitéS Group)

7.4.1 Geodis (Sncf MobilitéS Group) Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Geodis (Sncf MobilitéS Group) Business Overview

7.4.3 Geodis (Sncf MobilitéS Group) Supply Chain as a Service Software Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Geodis (Sncf MobilitéS Group) Supply Chain as a Service Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Geodis (Sncf MobilitéS Group) Key News

7.5 Kuehne+Nagel

7.5.1 Kuehne+Nagel Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Kuehne+Nagel Business Overview

7.5.3 Kuehne+Nagel Supply Chain as a Service Software Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Kuehne+Nagel Supply Chain as a Service Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Kuehne+Nagel Key News

7.6 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

7.6.1 Tata Consultancy Services Limited Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Tata Consultancy Services Limited Business Overview

7.6.3 Tata Consultancy Services Limited Supply Chain as a Service Software Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Tata Consultancy Services Limited Supply Chain as a Service Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Tata Consultancy Services Limited Key News

7.7 United Parcel Service

7.7.1 United Parcel Service Corporate Summary

7.7.2 United Parcel Service Business Overview

7.7.3 United Parcel Service Supply Chain as a Service Software Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 United Parcel Service Supply Chain as a Service Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 United Parcel Service Key News

7.8 Zensar Technologies Ltd.

7.8.1 Zensar Technologies Ltd. Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Zensar Technologies Ltd. Business Overview

7.8.3 Zensar Technologies Ltd. Supply Chain as a Service Software Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Zensar Technologies Ltd. Supply Chain as a Service Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Zensar Technologies Ltd. Key News

Continue…

