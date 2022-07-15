AV-over-IP Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of AV-over-IP in global, including the following market information:

Global AV-over-IP Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global AV-over-IP Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five AV-over-IP companies in 2021 (%)

The global AV-over-IP market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware-based AV-over-IP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of AV-over-IP include Vanco International, ZeeVee, Harman International, Siemon, Nortek, Atlona, Userful Corporation, Audinate and Netgear SMB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the AV-over-IP manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global AV-over-IP Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AV-over-IP Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware-based AV-over-IP

Software-based AV-over-IP

Global AV-over-IP Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AV-over-IP Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Corporate

Education

Government

Hospitality

Others

Global AV-over-IP Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AV-over-IP Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies AV-over-IP revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies AV-over-IP revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies AV-over-IP sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies AV-over-IP sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vanco International

ZeeVee

Harman International

Siemon

Nortek

Atlona

Userful Corporation

Audinate

Netgear SMB

Extron

Matrox

Lightware

Black Box

