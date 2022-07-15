Smart Building Automation Systems Market 2022 | Top Key Players Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Siemens AG, Delta Controls, Robert Bosch GmbH, Carrier Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Performance Mechanical Group, Novar, Trane

Smart Building Automation Systems Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Smart Building Automation Systems Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Smart Building Automation Systems Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Smart Building Automation Systems industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Smart Building Automation Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Building Automation Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Building Automation Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smart Building Automation Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Building Automation Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Building Automation Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smart Building Automation Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Smart Building Automation Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Siemens AG

Delta Controls

Robert Bosch GmbH

Carrier Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Performance Mechanical Group

Novar

Trane



Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Building Automation Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Smart Building Automation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lighting Control Systems

HVAC Control Systems

Security & Access Control Systems

Others

Global Smart Building Automation Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Smart Building Automation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Smart Building Automation Systems

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Building Automation Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Building Automation Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Honeywell International

7.1.1 Honeywell International Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Honeywell International Business Overview

7.1.3 Honeywell International Smart Building Automation Systems Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Honeywell International Smart Building Automation Systems Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Honeywell International Key News

7.2 Johnson Controls

7.2.1 Johnson Controls Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview

7.2.3 Johnson Controls Smart Building Automation Systems Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Johnson Controls Smart Building Automation Systems Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Johnson Controls Key News

7.3 Siemens AG

7.3.1 Siemens AG Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Siemens AG Business Overview

7.3.3 Siemens AG Smart Building Automation Systems Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Siemens AG Smart Building Automation Systems Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Siemens AG Key News

7.4 Delta Controls

7.4.1 Delta Controls Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Delta Controls Business Overview

7.4.3 Delta Controls Smart Building Automation Systems Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Delta Controls Smart Building Automation Systems Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Delta Controls Key News

7.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.5.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Business Overview

7.5.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Smart Building Automation Systems Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Smart Building Automation Systems Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Key News

7.6 Carrier Corporation

7.6.1 Carrier Corporation Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Carrier Corporation Business Overview

7.6.3 Carrier Corporation Smart Building Automation Systems Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Carrier Corporation Smart Building Automation Systems Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Carrier Corporation Key News

7.7 Schneider Electric SE

7.7.1 Schneider Electric SE Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Schneider Electric SE Business Overview

7.7.3 Schneider Electric SE Smart Building Automation Systems Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Schneider Electric SE Smart Building Automation Systems Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Schneider Electric SE Key News

7.8 Performance Mechanical Group

7.8.1 Performance Mechanical Group Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Performance Mechanical Group Business Overview

7.8.3 Performance Mechanical Group Smart Building Automation Systems Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Performance Mechanical Group Smart Building Automation Systems Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Performance Mechanical Group Key News

7.9 Novar

7.9.1 Novar Corporate Summary

7.9.2 Novar Business Overview

7.9.3 Novar Smart Building Automation Systems Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Novar Smart Building Automation Systems Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Novar Key News

7.10 Trane

7.10.1 Trane Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Trane Business Overview

7.10.3 Trane Smart Building Automation Systems Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Trane Smart Building Automation Systems Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Trane Key News

Continue…

