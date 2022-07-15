Geriatric Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Geriatric software is any solution designed to assist long-term or post-acute, home health or hospice senior care professionals. These systems may be used in senior assisted-living communities, rehabilitation centers, home health or skilled nursing settings. Solutions for geriatric care generally include a few key functional areas, electronic medical/health records, e-prescribing and a practice management suite.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Geriatric Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Geriatric Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Geriatric Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Geriatric Software include Kareo Billing, Bizmatics, Azalea Health, NovoClinical, MDConnection, eClinicalWorks, Centricity, AllegianceMD and Practice, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Geriatric Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Geriatric Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Geriatric Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Geriatric Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Geriatric Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Senior Assisted-living Communities
Rehabilitation Centers
Home Health
Skilled Nursing Settings
Global Geriatric Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Geriatric Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Geriatric Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Geriatric Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kareo Billing
Bizmatics
Azalea Health
NovoClinical
MDConnection
eClinicalWorks
Centricity
AllegianceMD
Practice
TotalMD
ChARM Health
CompuGroup Medical
Waystar
Advanced Data Systems
GEHRIMED
Doc-tor.com
Sevocity
UltraLinq
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Geriatric Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Geriatric Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Geriatric Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Geriatric Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Geriatric Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Geriatric Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Geriatric Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Geriatric Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Geriatric Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Geriatric Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Geriatric Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Geriatric Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Geriatric Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Geriatric Software Market
