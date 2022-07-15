Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market 2022 | Top Key Players Aquatech International, Veolia, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, SUEZ, ENCON Evaporators, AQUARION, 3V Green Eagle, Thermax Global, Oasys Water, Praj Industries, Kelvin Water Technologies, Transparent Energy System, Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies, Bionics Advanced Filtration Systems, Dew Envirotech, Arvind Envisol

Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) in global, including the following market information:

Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aquatech International

Veolia

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

SUEZ

ENCON Evaporators

AQUARION

3V Green Eagle

Thermax Global

Oasys Water

Praj Industries

Kelvin Water Technologies

Transparent Energy System

Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies

Bionics Advanced Filtration Systems

Dew Envirotech

Arvind Envisol



Total Market by Segment:

Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conventional ZLD System

Hybrid ZLD System

Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Textile

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD)

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Aquatech International

7.1.1 Aquatech International Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Aquatech International Business Overview

7.1.3 Aquatech International Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Aquatech International Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Aquatech International Key News

7.2 Veolia

7.2.1 Veolia Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Veolia Business Overview

7.2.3 Veolia Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Veolia Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Veolia Key News

7.3 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

7.3.1 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Corporate Summary

7.3.2 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Business Overview

7.3.3 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Key News

7.4 SUEZ

7.4.1 SUEZ Corporate Summary

7.4.2 SUEZ Business Overview

7.4.3 SUEZ Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 SUEZ Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 SUEZ Key News

7.5 ENCON Evaporators

7.5.1 ENCON Evaporators Corporate Summary

7.5.2 ENCON Evaporators Business Overview

7.5.3 ENCON Evaporators Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 ENCON Evaporators Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 ENCON Evaporators Key News

7.6 AQUARION

7.6.1 AQUARION Corporate Summary

7.6.2 AQUARION Business Overview

7.6.3 AQUARION Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 AQUARION Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 AQUARION Key News

7.7 3V Green Eagle

7.7.1 3V Green Eagle Corporate Summary

7.7.2 3V Green Eagle Business Overview

7.7.3 3V Green Eagle Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 3V Green Eagle Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 3V Green Eagle Key News

7.8 Thermax Global

7.8.1 Thermax Global Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Thermax Global Business Overview

7.8.3 Thermax Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Thermax Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Thermax Global Key News

7.9 Oasys Water

7.9.1 Oasys Water Corporate Summary

7.9.2 Oasys Water Business Overview

7.9.3 Oasys Water Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Oasys Water Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Oasys Water Key News

7.10 Praj Industries

7.10.1 Praj Industries Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Praj Industries Business Overview

7.10.3 Praj Industries Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Praj Industries Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Praj Industries Key News

7.11 Kelvin Water Technologies

7.11.1 Kelvin Water Technologies Corporate Summary

7.11.2 Kelvin Water Technologies Business Overview

7.11.3 Kelvin Water Technologies Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Kelvin Water Technologies Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Kelvin Water Technologies Key News

7.12 Transparent Energy System

7.12.1 Transparent Energy System Corporate Summary

7.12.2 Transparent Energy System Business Overview

7.12.3 Transparent Energy System Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Transparent Energy System Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Transparent Energy System Key News

7.13 Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies

7.13.1 Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies Corporate Summary

7.13.2 Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies Business Overview

7.13.3 Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies Key News

7.14 Bionics Advanced Filtration Systems

7.14.1 Bionics Advanced Filtration Systems Corporate Summary

7.14.2 Bionics Advanced Filtration Systems Business Overview

7.14.3 Bionics Advanced Filtration Systems Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 Bionics Advanced Filtration Systems Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Bionics Advanced Filtration Systems Key News

7.15 Dew Envirotech

7.15.1 Dew Envirotech Corporate Summary

7.15.2 Dew Envirotech Business Overview

7.15.3 Dew Envirotech Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Major Product Offerings

7.15.4 Dew Envirotech Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Dew Envirotech Key News

7.16 Arvind Envisol

7.16.1 Arvind Envisol Corporate Summary

7.16.2 Arvind Envisol Business Overview

7.16.3 Arvind Envisol Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Major Product Offerings

7.16.4 Arvind Envisol Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Arvind Envisol Key News

