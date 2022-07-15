Air Handlers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Handlers in global, including the following market information:
Global Air Handlers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Air Handlers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Air Handlers companies in 2020 (%)
The global Air Handlers market was valued at 2876.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3197.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Air Handlers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air Handlers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Handlers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
6,000-15,000 CMF
15000-30000 CMF
Above 30000 CMF
Global Air Handlers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Handlers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Global Air Handlers Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Handlers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Air Handlers revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Air Handlers revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Air Handlers sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Air Handlers sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Daikin Industries
Johnson Controls
Trane
AL-KO
Carrier
Sinko
TICA
TROX
LG
EUROKLIMAT
Dunhan-Bush
Reznor HVAC
King Air
Munters
Nuaire
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Air Handlers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Air Handlers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Air Handlers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Air Handlers Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Air Handlers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Air Handlers Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Air Handlers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Air Handlers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Air Handlers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Air Handlers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Air Handlers Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Handlers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Air Handlers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Handlers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Handlers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Handlers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Air Handlers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 6,000-15,000 CMF
4.1.3 15000-30000 CMF
