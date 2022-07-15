Air Handlers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Handlers in global, including the following market information:

Global Air Handlers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Air Handlers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Air Handlers companies in 2020 (%)

The global Air Handlers market was valued at 2876.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3197.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Air Handlers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Handlers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Handlers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

6,000-15,000 CMF

15000-30000 CMF

Above 30000 CMF

Global Air Handlers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Handlers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Global Air Handlers Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Handlers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Handlers revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Handlers revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Air Handlers sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Air Handlers sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daikin Industries

Johnson Controls

Trane

AL-KO

Carrier

Sinko

TICA

TROX

LG

EUROKLIMAT

Dunhan-Bush

Reznor HVAC

King Air

Munters

Nuaire

