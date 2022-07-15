Government Cloud Computing Market 2022 | Top Key Players Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Google, Salesforce, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, VMware, Verizon, CGI Group

Government Cloud Computing Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Government Cloud Computing Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Government Cloud Computing industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Government Cloud Computing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Government Cloud Computing in global, including the following market information:

Global Government Cloud Computing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Government Cloud Computing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Government Cloud Computing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Government Cloud Computing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Government Cloud Computing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Government Cloud Computing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsoft

Oracle

Amazon Web Services

IBM

Google

Salesforce

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

VMware

Verizon

CGI Group



Total Market by Segment:

Global Government Cloud Computing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Government Cloud Computing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Global Government Cloud Computing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Government Cloud Computing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Local and State Government

Defense and Military

Global Government Cloud Computing

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Government Cloud Computing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Government Cloud Computing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Microsoft

7.1.1 Microsoft Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Microsoft Business Overview

7.1.3 Microsoft Government Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Microsoft Government Cloud Computing Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Microsoft Key News

7.2 Oracle

7.2.1 Oracle Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Oracle Business Overview

7.2.3 Oracle Government Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Oracle Government Cloud Computing Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Oracle Key News

7.3 Amazon Web Services

7.3.1 Amazon Web Services Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Amazon Web Services Business Overview

7.3.3 Amazon Web Services Government Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Amazon Web Services Government Cloud Computing Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Amazon Web Services Key News

7.4 IBM

7.4.1 IBM Corporate Summary

7.4.2 IBM Business Overview

7.4.3 IBM Government Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 IBM Government Cloud Computing Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 IBM Key News

7.5 Google

7.5.1 Google Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Google Business Overview

7.5.3 Google Government Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Google Government Cloud Computing Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Google Key News

7.6 Salesforce

7.6.1 Salesforce Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Salesforce Business Overview

7.6.3 Salesforce Government Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Salesforce Government Cloud Computing Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Salesforce Key News

7.7 Cisco Systems

7.7.1 Cisco Systems Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

7.7.3 Cisco Systems Government Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Cisco Systems Government Cloud Computing Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Cisco Systems Key News

7.8 Dell Technologies

7.8.1 Dell Technologies Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Dell Technologies Business Overview

7.8.3 Dell Technologies Government Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Dell Technologies Government Cloud Computing Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Dell Technologies Key News

7.9 VMware

7.9.1 VMware Corporate Summary

7.9.2 VMware Business Overview

7.9.3 VMware Government Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 VMware Government Cloud Computing Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.9.5 VMware Key News

7.10 Verizon

7.10.1 Verizon Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Verizon Business Overview

7.10.3 Verizon Government Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Verizon Government Cloud Computing Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Verizon Key News

7.11 CGI Group

7.11.1 CGI Group Corporate Summary

7.11.2 CGI Group Business Overview

7.11.3 CGI Group Government Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 CGI Group Government Cloud Computing Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.11.5 CGI Group Key News

