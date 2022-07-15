Hospitality Management Software Market 2022 | Top Key Players Infor, Oracle, Cisco Systems, eZee FrontDesk, Amadeus IT Group, Cloudbeds, innRoad, Hotelogix, RMS, SkyTouch Technology, Sabre, Seekom, FCS Computer Systems, Northwind, Skyware, Peek Pro, ResNexus

Hospitality Management Software Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Hospitality Management Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Hospitality Management Software Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Hospitality Management Software industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Hospitality Management Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hospitality Management Software in global, including the following market information:

Global Hospitality Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hospitality Management Software Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hospitality Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hospitality Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hospitality Management Software sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Hospitality Management Software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Infor

Oracle

Cisco Systems

eZee FrontDesk

Amadeus IT Group

Cloudbeds

innRoad

Hotelogix

RMS

SkyTouch Technology

Sabre

Seekom

FCS Computer Systems

Northwind

Skyware

Peek Pro

ResNexus



Total Market by Segment:

Global Hospitality Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Hospitality Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Hospitality Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Hospitality Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Business Hotels

Heritage and Boutique Hotels

Resorts and Spas

Global Hospitality Management Software

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hospitality Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hospitality Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Infor

7.1.1 Infor Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Infor Business Overview

7.1.3 Infor Hospitality Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Infor Hospitality Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Infor Key News

7.2 Oracle

7.2.1 Oracle Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Oracle Business Overview

7.2.3 Oracle Hospitality Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Oracle Hospitality Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Oracle Key News

7.3 Cisco Systems

7.3.1 Cisco Systems Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

7.3.3 Cisco Systems Hospitality Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Cisco Systems Hospitality Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Cisco Systems Key News

7.4 eZee FrontDesk

7.4.1 eZee FrontDesk Corporate Summary

7.4.2 eZee FrontDesk Business Overview

7.4.3 eZee FrontDesk Hospitality Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 eZee FrontDesk Hospitality Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 eZee FrontDesk Key News

7.5 Amadeus IT Group

7.5.1 Amadeus IT Group Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Amadeus IT Group Business Overview

7.5.3 Amadeus IT Group Hospitality Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Amadeus IT Group Hospitality Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Amadeus IT Group Key News

7.6 Cloudbeds

7.6.1 Cloudbeds Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Cloudbeds Business Overview

7.6.3 Cloudbeds Hospitality Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Cloudbeds Hospitality Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Cloudbeds Key News

7.7 innRoad

7.7.1 innRoad Corporate Summary

7.7.2 innRoad Business Overview

7.7.3 innRoad Hospitality Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 innRoad Hospitality Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 innRoad Key News

7.8 Hotelogix

7.8.1 Hotelogix Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Hotelogix Business Overview

7.8.3 Hotelogix Hospitality Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Hotelogix Hospitality Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Hotelogix Key News

7.9 RMS

7.9.1 RMS Corporate Summary

7.9.2 RMS Business Overview

7.9.3 RMS Hospitality Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 RMS Hospitality Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.9.5 RMS Key News

7.10 SkyTouch Technology

7.10.1 SkyTouch Technology Corporate Summary

7.10.2 SkyTouch Technology Business Overview

7.10.3 SkyTouch Technology Hospitality Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 SkyTouch Technology Hospitality Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.10.5 SkyTouch Technology Key News

7.11 Sabre

7.11.1 Sabre Corporate Summary

7.11.2 Sabre Business Overview

7.11.3 Sabre Hospitality Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Sabre Hospitality Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Sabre Key News

7.12 Seekom

7.12.1 Seekom Corporate Summary

7.12.2 Seekom Business Overview

7.12.3 Seekom Hospitality Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Seekom Hospitality Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Seekom Key News

7.13 FCS Computer Systems

7.13.1 FCS Computer Systems Corporate Summary

7.13.2 FCS Computer Systems Business Overview

7.13.3 FCS Computer Systems Hospitality Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 FCS Computer Systems Hospitality Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.13.5 FCS Computer Systems Key News

7.14 Northwind

7.14.1 Northwind Corporate Summary

7.14.2 Northwind Business Overview

7.14.3 Northwind Hospitality Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 Northwind Hospitality Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Northwind Key News

7.15 Skyware

7.15.1 Skyware Corporate Summary

7.15.2 Skyware Business Overview

7.15.3 Skyware Hospitality Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.15.4 Skyware Hospitality Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Skyware Key News

7.16 Peek Pro

7.16.1 Peek Pro Corporate Summary

7.16.2 Peek Pro Business Overview

7.16.3 Peek Pro Hospitality Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.16.4 Peek Pro Hospitality Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Peek Pro Key News

7.17 ResNexus

7.17.1 ResNexus Corporate Summary

7.17.2 ResNexus Business Overview

7.17.3 ResNexus Hospitality Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.17.4 ResNexus Hospitality Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.17.5 ResNexus Key News

