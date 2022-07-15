Licensed Merchandise Retail Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Licensed Merchandise Retail Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Licensed Merchandise Retail industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Licensed Merchandise Retail manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Licensed Merchandise Retail in global, including the following market information:

Global Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Licensed Merchandise Retail revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Licensed Merchandise Retail revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Licensed Merchandise Retail sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Licensed Merchandise Retail sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Walt Disney Company

Meredith Corporation

PVH Corp.

Iconix Brand Group

Authentic Brands Group

Universal Brand Development

Nickelodeon

Major League Baseball

IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company)

Sanrio

Sequential Brands Group

Westinghouse

General Motors

National Basketball Association

Electrolux

National Football League

Warner Bros. Consumer Products

The Pokémon Company International

Procter & Gamble

Ferrari

Ralph Lauren

Mattel

Ford Motor Company

BBC Worldwide

The Hershey Company

Stanley Black & Decker

PGA Tour

National Hockey League

Sunkist Growers

WWE



Total Market by Segment:

Global Licensed Merchandise Retail Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Apparels

Toys

Games

Greeting Cards

Housewares

Jewelry

Cosmetics

Collectibles

Others

Global Licensed Merchandise Retail Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Entertainment

Corporate Trademarks/Brand

Fashion

Sports

Others

Global Licensed Merchandise Retail

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

