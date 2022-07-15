2021-2030 Report on Global Smart Grid Technology Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
This report studies the Smart Grid Technology market, covering market size for segment by type (Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Distribution Management System, etc.), by application (Infrastructure, Industrial, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (ABB, Aclara Technologies, Belden, Cisco Systems, Comverge, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Smart Grid Technology from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Smart Grid Technology market.
Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.
This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.
The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.
Leading players of Smart Grid Technology including:
ABB
Aclara Technologies
Belden
Cisco Systems
Comverge
Cooper Power Systems (Eaton)
Deutsche Telekom
Echelon Corp
Elster Group
Fujitsu
GE Energy
Grid Net
Honeywell
IBM
Itron
Landis+GYR
Microchip Technology
Open Systems International
Oracle Corporation
OSIsoft
Power Plus Communications
S&C Electric
Schneider Electric
Sentient
Siemens
Tollgrade
Trilliant
Ventyx
Verizon Communications
Wipro Limited
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Advanced Metering Infrastructure
Distribution Management System
Network Management System
Grid Asset Management
Grid Security
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Infrastructure
Industrial
Commercial
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
