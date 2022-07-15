Heat-Exchange Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat-Exchange Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Heat-Exchange Equipment companies in 2020 (%)
The global Heat-Exchange Equipment market was valued at 11380 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 12650 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Heat-Exchange Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger
Plate Heat Exchanger
Air-cooled Heat Exchanger
Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Petrochemical
Power and Metallurgy
Ship
Mechanical
Food
Pharmaceutical
Other
Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Heat-Exchange Equipment revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Heat-Exchange Equipment revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Heat-Exchange Equipment sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Heat-Exchange Equipment sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alfa Laval
Kelvion (GEA)
IHI
SPX Corporation
Danfoss (Sondex)
API Heat Transfer
SPX Flow
Doosan
KNM
Xylem
Swep
FUNKE
HISAKA WORKS, LTD.
LARSEN & TOUBRO
THT
Hitachi Zosen Corporation
Lanke Shihua
Accessen
KTR
Oeltechnik
Siping Vickers Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd.
Lanzhou lanshi Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd.
Shandong Beichen
Thermowave
Hubei Defon Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd.
FL-HTEP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heat-Exchange Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat-Exchange Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat-Exchange Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat-Exchange Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heat-Exchange Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat-Exchange Equipment Companies
4 Sig
