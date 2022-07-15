Heat-Exchange Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat-Exchange Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Heat-Exchange Equipment companies in 2020 (%)

The global Heat-Exchange Equipment market was valued at 11380 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 12650 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Heat-Exchange Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger

Plate Heat Exchanger

Air-cooled Heat Exchanger

Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Petrochemical

Power and Metallurgy

Ship

Mechanical

Food

Pharmaceutical

Other

Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heat-Exchange Equipment revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heat-Exchange Equipment revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Heat-Exchange Equipment sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Heat-Exchange Equipment sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alfa Laval

Kelvion (GEA)

IHI

SPX Corporation

Danfoss (Sondex)

API Heat Transfer

SPX Flow

Doosan

KNM

Xylem

Swep

FUNKE

HISAKA WORKS, LTD.

LARSEN & TOUBRO

THT

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Lanke Shihua

Accessen

KTR

Oeltechnik

Siping Vickers Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd.

Lanzhou lanshi Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd.

Shandong Beichen

Thermowave

Hubei Defon Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd.

FL-HTEP

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heat-Exchange Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat-Exchange Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat-Exchange Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat-Exchange Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heat-Exchange Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat-Exchange Equipment Companies

4 Sig

